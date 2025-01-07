Florida counted 60,755 abortions in 2024. Miami-Dade residents had the most with 12,998
Here are counties with the most abortions, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.
A state report dated Dec. 31 shows that 60,755 abortions had been reported in Florida in 2024.
- Miami-Dade County: 12,998
- Broward County: 7,979
- Hillsborough County: 5,591
- Palm Beach County: 4,063
- Out-of-state residents: 3,754
- Orange County: 3,707
- Duval County: 2,898
- Pinellas County: 2,450
- Polk County: 1,713
- Lee County: 1,558
- Pasco County: 977
- Leon County: 950
- Osceola County: 922
- Volusia County: 846
- Brevard County: 821
- Seminole County: 818
- Manatee County: 745
- St. Lucie County: 741
- Alachua County: 648
- Collier County: 620
- Marion County: 609
- Sarasota County: 583
- Lake County: 573
- Clay County: 315
- Bay County: 303
- St. Johns County: 277
- Hernando County: 273
- Indian River County: 272
- Escambia County: 251
- Martin County: 220
- Charlotte County: 201
- Okaloosa County: 199
- Flagler County: 163
- Citrus County: 148
- Highlands County: 133
- Columbia County: 129
- Gadsden County: 105
Notes: Florida has 67 counties. .... The state's six-week ban took effect May 1.