© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida counted 60,755 abortions in 2024. Miami-Dade residents had the most with 12,998

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published January 6, 2025 at 10:14 PM EST
florida map with abortion label
Health News Florida

Here are counties with the most abortions, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

A state report dated Dec. 31 shows that 60,755 abortions had been reported in Florida in 2024.

Here are counties with the most abortions, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration. The numbers reflect county residents who had abortions, not necessarily the counties where abortions took place.

  1. Miami-Dade County: 12,998
  2. Broward County: 7,979
  3. Hillsborough County: 5,591
  4. Palm Beach County: 4,063
  5. Out-of-state residents: 3,754
  6. Orange County: 3,707
  7. Duval County: 2,898
  8. Pinellas County: 2,450
  9. Polk County: 1,713
  10. Lee County: 1,558
  11. Pasco County: 977
  12. Leon County: 950
  13. Osceola County: 922
  14. Volusia County: 846
  15. Brevard County: 821
  16. Seminole County: 818
  17. Manatee County: 745
  18. St. Lucie County: 741
  19. Alachua County: 648
  20. Collier County: 620
  21. Marion County: 609
  22. Sarasota County: 583
  23. Lake County: 573
  24. Clay County: 315
  25. Bay County: 303
  26. St. Johns County: 277
  27. Hernando County: 273
  28. Indian River County: 272
  29. Escambia County: 251
  30. Martin County: 220
  31. Charlotte County: 201
  32. Okaloosa County: 199
  33. Flagler County: 163
  34. Citrus County: 148
  35. Highlands County: 133
  36. Columbia County: 129
  37. Gadsden County: 105

Notes: Florida has 67 counties. .... The state's six-week ban took effect May 1.

Tags
Health News Florida abortionsFlorida’s Agency for Health Care Administration
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content