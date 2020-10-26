Florida Department of Education

-
A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 31-page decision, flatly rejected the conclusions of Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson, who in August sided with teachers unions that challenged Corcoran’s order. The unions argued, at least in part, that the order violated a constitutional guarantee of “safe” and “secure” public education.
-
The governor said children "are not vectors" for spreading the coronavirus and said those who advocate school closures "are really the flat earthers of our day."
-
The Broward County School Board reached a compromise with state education officials: Instead of an Oct. 5 return, students will come back into classrooms in phases from Oct. 9-15.
-
A month after Florida schools reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic, state officials revealed for the first time on Tuesday evening a state report that…
-
After a threatening letter from the Florida education commissioner, the Miami-Dade school board voted to open schools Monday, Oct. 5.
-
Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran on Wednesday criticized “union bosses” and said Florida has been a model for reopening schools amid the COVID-19…
-
With students returning to classrooms throughout most of the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis and an adviser to President Donald Trump on Monday tried to bolster…
-
In a partial win for Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, a Tallahassee-based appeals court on Friday put on hold a Leon County…
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis said a report that detailed coronavirus cases at schools is "inaccurate."
-
Alisha Morris, a Kansas theater teacher, created a database of COVID-19 cases in schools. Now maintained by the National Education Association, it shares data that some schools prefer to keep quiet.