Manatee School Temporarily Closed After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus On First Day

By 1 hour ago
  • Portions of Samoset Elementary School in Manatee County were temporarily closed for disinfection earlier in the week after an employee learned they were positive for COVID-19 on first day of staff training for the new school year.
Originally published on August 6, 2020 6:33 pm

Portions of a Manatee County elementary school were closed temporarily for disinfection earlier this week and some employees are quarantining at home after an employee learned they were positive for COVID-19 on the first day of staff training for the new school year.

A statement from the Manatee School Board says the employee at Samoset Elementary in Bradenton learned about their results Monday. Other workers who had direct exposure to the person were sent home for 14 days.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported Manatee Education Association President Pat Barber said she had heard that six teachers will be in quarantine after having contact with the person.

Employees who didn't have such contact returned to work on Tuesday.

Schools in Manatee are set to open for classes on August 17.

State Granted Change of Venue In Teachers Union Lawsuit Challenging School Reopen Order

By Ryan Dailey 1 hour ago

Florida’s statewide teachers union is challenging the state’s order to open brick and mortar schools in the fall – and the lawsuit is being moved to a Leon County court.

The change of venue, to the Second judicial circuit, was granted after lawyers for the Department of Education filed a motion to do so. Angel Cortiñas is an attorney representing the state agency and other defendants, like Governor Ron DeSantis.

Union, Duval Public Schools Agree On Plan To Give Employees New COVID-19 Health Benefit

By WJCT News 1 hour ago

An agreement between the Duval Teachers United (DTU) union, Duval County Public Schools, and five other employee representative groups would give teachers and other district employees a new COVID-19 related health benefit. It’s also expected to improve the district’s responsiveness to potential COVID-19 cases in schools, the groups and the district said in a joint release.

State Approves Online-Only Schools in Broward and Miami-Dade

By Scott Travis/South Florida Sun Sentinel 1 hour ago

Despite the governor’s urging that schools open in person, the state has approved plans by Broward and Miami-Dade school districts to start the new school year using distance learning only to contend with COVID-19.

Palm Beach County School District also expects to get approval from the Department of Education to start the school year online, district spokeswoman Claudia Shea said.

Palm Beach County moved the first day of school from Aug. 10 to Aug. 31, while Miami-Dade moved it from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31. Broward plans to stick with its plan to open Aug. 19.

How Safe Is Your School's Reopening Plan? Here's What To Look For

By , , , & Aug 6, 2020

As schools across the country grapple with bringing kids back into the classroom, parents — and teachers — are worried about safety. We asked pediatricians, infectious disease specialists and education experts for help evaluating school district plans.

What we learned: There's no such thing as zero risk, but certain practices can lower the risk of an outbreak at school and keep kids, teachers and families safer.