Manatee County Schools will be voting Tuesday on whether students can switch their learning choices between virtual and in-person.
Manatee County commissioners repealed the county's mandatory mask rule.
The principal of Kinnan Elementary School in Manatee County has been placed on administrative leave. He was possibly exposed to COVID-19 the week before he got tested and returned to work.
Less than 48 hours after reopening to students, COVID-19 cases were reported at three Manatee County schools.
The principal of a Palmetto High School says several employees are quarantining for 14 days after being exposed to the coronavirus on campus.Principal…
Portions of a Manatee County elementary school were closed temporarily for disinfection earlier this week and some employees are quarantining at home...
Manatee County commissioners have passed a resolution requiring the wearing of face masks. The vote was not unanimous and came after 5 hours of public...
Manatee County Commissioners in June approved a plan to provide millions of dollars in federal money for businesses and organizations hit hardest by the...
Manatee County residents who have lost their jobs or significant income because of the coronavirus can apply for help to pay rent, mortgage and...
Manatee County commissioners have voted to purchase additional COVID-19 testing kits. The move comes as the county continues to ramp up its testing...