Deputy, Nurse Disciplined In Florida Inmate Death

By The Associated Press 37 minutes ago
  • Florida prison
    Associated Press

A deputy and a jail nurse have been disciplined after a Florida inmate overdosed on heroin and fentanyl. 

Lorraine Gardner died in September after authorities say an inmate in the suicide prevention room smuggled drugs in her genitals and gave them to 22-year-old Gardner, who ingested them and died.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports the inmate who gave Gardner the drugs has been charged with first-degree murder.

Detention Deputy Stephanie Rivera-Ortiz received a written reprimand for dereliction of duty. Nurse Laura Maldonado received written counseling for a policy violation.

An internal affairs report says the deputy incorrectly stated in a log that the inmates in the suicide precaution room had received medication when only two inmates actually had. The report says the nurse started passing out evening medications 30 minutes early and wrongly stated that Gardner had received hers.

Tags: 
inmate death
overdose
heroin
Fentanyl
suicide prevention

Related Content

Fentanyl Surpasses Heroin As Drug Most Often Involved In Deadly Overdoses

By Dec 12, 2018

Fentanyl is now the drug most frequently involved in overdose deaths in the U.S., according to a National Vital Statistics System report published Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report sheds a bright light on the changing nature of America's drug landscape — and the devastating number of overdose deaths that have occurred in the U.S. in recent years.

Feds Say Heroin, Fentanyl Remain Biggest Drug Threat To U.S.

By Michael Balsamo / The Associated Press Nov 5, 2018
Flickr Creative Commons

Drug overdose deaths hit the highest level ever recorded in the United States last year, with an estimated 200 people dying per day, according to a report by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Most of that was the result of a record number of opioid-related deaths.