His sentencing is the culmination of a months-long criminal trial that resulted in the first successful prosecution of pharmaceutical executives tied to the opioid epidemic.
Public health officials are adopting a law-enforcement tool, the mass spectrometer, to instantly identify potentially deadly levels of opioids in local drug supplies.
A drug maker accused of using bribes and kickbacks to encourage doctors to prescribe a highly addictive opioid painkiller has won a partial reprieve in federal court.
Offenders caught with small amounts of most drugs could be sent to jail but not prison under a bill approved by a Florida Senate committee. The Senate…
Overdose deaths related to synthetic opiods like fentanyl increased 1002% nationally between 2011 and 2016, according to a report from the Centers for...
Fentanyl, Inc. author Ben Westhoff says the opioid, while useful in hospitals, is killing more Americans as a street drug than any other in U.S. history. Here's how it moves from China to your corner.
Wednesday, the White House announced the federal government will be cracking down on international fentanyl trafficking. Fentanyl is a pain reliever used…
By Christine Sexton / News Service of FloridaThe number of drug-related deaths in Florida, including those caused by opioids, declined in the first six…
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is reminding first responders to make sure they’re carrying NARCAN. That’s after a deputy and two firefighters fell ill…
A deputy and a jail nurse have been disciplined after a Florida inmate overdosed on heroin and fentanyl. Lorraine Gardner died in September after…