-
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and more than 48,000 people in the country died by suicide in 2018. WGCU's Andrea Perdomo spoke with Ariella VanHara. She is director of acute care services for , the Collier-based nonprofit behavioral and mental health service provider.
-
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in any given month about 4,000 Americans will commit suicide . Young people are...
-
The TSA has elevated suicide prevention to a top priority for leadership after agent Robert Henry’s public suicide at the Orlando International Airport.
-
The current suicide hotline — 1-800-273-TALK or 1-800-273-8255 — has helped many people. But it's long and tough to remember in a crisis. The FCC is proposing a new national, three-digit number.
-
National Suicide Prevention Week begins Sunday, and first responders and veterans are the focus of two local summits.
-
A deputy and a jail nurse have been disciplined after a Florida inmate overdosed on heroin and fentanyl. Lorraine Gardner died in September after…
-
The Deerfield Beach High School community is mourning after losing three students to violent deaths in quick succession, two of which were apparent...
-
Emergency room staff at AdventHealth in Kissimmee and Orlando will ask patients about feelings of hopelessness or despair as part of routine assessments…
-
A local political organization is trying to show people there are things they can do to keep their community safer from gun violence.
-
More than 20 veterans take their own lives every day in the U.S. and the majority never sought the help that was available to them.