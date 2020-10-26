-
Overdose deaths related to synthetic opiods like fentanyl increased 1002% nationally between 2011 and 2016, according to a report from the Centers for...
Medicine cabinets at Florida schools could get a new addition: an antidote for people who overdose on opioids such as heroin.
Methamphetamine addiction is growing fast, but there's no approved medication to treat it. Now, some clinicians and researchers are experimenting with a drug used for opioid and alcohol addiction.
The state has launched more than 900 investigations into deaths in Florida prisons over a five-year span, with causes ranging from overdoses to...
In the 15 years since she lost her son to a single OxyContin pill, Barbara Van Rooyan has had but one up-close look at the people representing the company…
Fentanyl, Inc. author Ben Westhoff says the opioid, while useful in hospitals, is killing more Americans as a street drug than any other in U.S. history. Here's how it moves from China to your corner.
Overdose is a leading cause of injury related death according to the CDC. In 2017, more than 70,000 people in the US died from an overdose in 2017, the…
Provisional overdose data for 2018 show a note of hope in an overall bleak picture. But in some states, the numbers actually got worse. What explains the disparities?
By Christine Sexton / News Service of FloridaThe number of drug-related deaths in Florida, including those caused by opioids, declined in the first six…
A deputy and a jail nurse have been disciplined after a Florida inmate overdosed on heroin and fentanyl. Lorraine Gardner died in September after…