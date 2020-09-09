Coronavirus Cluster That Shut Down Orlando-Area School Traced To Party

By Matthew Peddie - WMFE 1 hour ago
  • Olympia High School building
    Olympia High was shut down after school officials said 156 students and staff have had direct contact with six individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.
The closure of an Orlando-area high school this week due to positive coronavirus cases has been traced back to a birthday party late last month.

Olympia High School was shut down after school officials said 156 students and staff have had direct contact with six individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals were quarantined and the school was closed for two weeks out of an abundance of caution. The Florida Department of Health said the cases are a result of community spread but not spread at the school.

“Through our trace investigation we have determined that there was a birthday party and that 13 of the kids [were] from Olympia High School, attended on Aug. 29,” said Orange County health official Dr. Raul Pino. He said tracing continues and there could be more connected to the party. Already, tracing efforts have identified connections to two other schools. “It was not due to secondary transmission of the virus in school.

“We knew that a school closure at some point was going to happen,” said Scott Howat of Orange County Public Schools. “We were prepared. Our students were prepared. Right now, they’re learning the same way as they did for the first nine days of school.”

Orange County is working with the University of Central Florida after several sorority houses reported coronavirus cases and at least two have been placed under quarantine.

The clusters highlight a data point health officials are closely monitoring: positive cases from people between 15 and 24 years of age. Data reviewed Tuesday shows that despite overall cases declining, this demographic is seeing a slight increase in positive test results.

“The increased is not unexpected but it’s an important fact to take into consideration that these individuals in this age group are very socially active,” said Pino, and he’s urging parents to stress social distance protocols, mask usage and hand washing with their kids.

Orange County officials said strike teams will continue to enforce county guidelines and mandates at businesses, starting weekending enforcement Saturday.

“So far, they have visited visited 2,027 businesses with an overall compliance rate of 93 percent,” said Mayor Jerry Demings.

These strike teams are starting to visit larger theme parks. SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove passed with “flying colors” and other theme parks will get unannounced visits “soon.” WMFE’s Matthew Peddie contributed to this report.

Tags: 
schools
Orlando
Orange County
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Orlando-Area High School To Close Campus For 2 Weeks

By Matthew Peddie - WMFE Sep 8, 2020
Olympia High School building
Orange County School Board

The Orange County school distruct is closing the Olympia High School campus for two weeks because of a cluster of coronavirus cases. The district said 922 face-to-face students will be shifted to online classes from Tuesday through Sept. 18.

The school district said 156 students and staff at the Orlando-area school have had direct contact with six individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health said the cases are a result of community spread but not spread at the school.

Florida Universities Try To Stem Coronavirus Cases

By Ana Ceballos / News Service of Florida Aug 26, 2020
John Thrasher
News Service of Florida

Florida university officials have started suspending fraternities and punishing students who flout coronavirus-safety measures, as schools grapple with cases of the virus at the beginning of the fall semester.

Florida Districts Differ On School COVID-19 Information Released

By Valerie Crowder Sep 4, 2020

K-12 schools across the state began sending people home to self-isolate within days of classes starting. Some districts are releasing the names of schools where close contact with a confirmed positive case has occurred, while others are not disclosing this information.

Tampa Bay Schools Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases. Here's A List

By Sep 2, 2020
classroom scene with empty desks and some desks with students
iStock

Public health experts have warned that coronavirus cases are likely to show up in schools as they reopen. And while some Florida school districts are reporting COVID-19 cases, others are not.

Orange Co. Students, Teachers Will Have To Wear Masks

By Amy Green / WMFE Aug 12, 2020
Juan Carlos Becerra

The Orange County School Board agreed Tuesday to require all students, employees and visitors to wear masks at school. 