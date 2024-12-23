Cleveland Clinic plans to build a hospital in downtown West Palm Beach

The renowned Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic announced plans last week to open a hospital in West Palm Beach on the downtown's western edge along Clear Lake.

Cleveland Clinic also announced a major expansion of its outpatient services at the downtown CityPlace development.

The new hospital will have 150 beds, an emergency department, a medical office building and an ambulatory surgery center.

It will be the first nonprofit research hospital in the city and the first new hospital downtown in over a century.

Cleveland Clinic has been in South Florida for more than 30 years. It has a hospital in Weston in Broward County.

It’s been serving West Palm Beach for more than 15 years with an outpatient medical center in CityPlace and clinics in Palm Beach Gardens and Wellington.

Cleveland Clinic also announced it will lease space at CityPlace for a new outpatient location that will nearly quadruple the square footage of the existing center. Additional services will include chemotherapy and infusions, a concierge medicine program, imaging, endoscopy and outpatient surgery.

“Palm Beach County has long been an area where we have planned to grow to enhance care for the community,” said Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement. “Our expansion plan will transform care for the community with a new hospital and outpatient clinics that provide a broad range of specialties, greater access and innovative patient experience programs."

Mihaljevic said Cleveland Clinic has started an "accelerated" fundraising campaign with the "support of many visionary and compassionate Palm Beach County residents.”



Cleveland Clinic counts itself among one of the nation's top medical providers and research institutions.

