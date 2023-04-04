Bill approved by Florida House panel targets mental health 'step therapy'

A Florida House panel on Monday unanimously approved a proposal that would allow Medicaid beneficiaries with “serious” mental illness to avoid a drug practice known as step therapy.

The House Health Regulation Subcommittee voted 17-0 to approve the bill (HB 183), sponsored by Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, R-Tampa.

A Senate version of the bill (SB 112), filed by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, has been approved unanimously by two committees.

Step therapy generally involves requiring a patient to try one type of medication to determine if it is effective before being able to try a more-expensive drug.

The bill would allow Medicaid beneficiaries with conditions such as bipolar disorder, major depressive disorders and schizophrenia to be able to avoid step therapy if their physicians submit documentation about the medical necessity.

The bill is supported by numerous physician organizations.