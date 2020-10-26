-
The Trump administration has given states ways to restrict spending on the government insurance program for low-income Americans. A Biden administration would expand Medicaid coverage.
IBM has withdrawn its challenge to a decision by the state Agency for Health Care Administration to award a major Medicaid contract to Deloitte…
Florida Medicaid providers, once reticent to use telehealth, turned to the technology to care for patients as COVID-19 swept the state.Medicaid director…
A push by state lawmakers to encourage Floridians with intellectual and developmental disabilities to work has been stalled in Gov. Ron DeSantis’…
Nearly 60,000 poor, disabled and elderly residents are on a waiting list for placement in Florida’s Medicaid managed long-term care program. But the…
A battle about whether Deloitte Consulting LLP should receive a major state Medicaid contract is ready to start playing out before an administrative law…
The Trump administration has withdrawn a proposed rule that Florida health care providers were dreading and that was once described by a top state…
Florida’s Medicaid program paid $3.7 million for tens of thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances over a nearly two-year period for patients…
The economic upheaval that has left hundreds of thousands of Floridians without jobs might also upend health insurance for children in working…
An appeals court has overturned a circuit judge’s ruling that the state Agency for Health Care Administration improperly awarded a Medicaid managed-care…