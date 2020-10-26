-
As a family physician, I have witnessed the hardships step therapy can cause patients, making it almost impossible for them to gain access to medication…
-
A subject that is receiving attention from Florida Legislators this session relates to the use of pharmaceuticals and how those prescription drugs are…
-
Bills aimed at helping patients save money on contact lenses and confront fewer hurdles in access to drugs passed the Florida Senate Health Policy…
-
Mari Velar, who has lupus and osteoporosis, has bones as fragile as butterfly wings. To keep them from breaking, she depends on an IV drip of a…
-
Despite criticism that it would cost the state Medicaid program too much, a bill that would let doctors break plan rules on prescribing passed its final…