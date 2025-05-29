DeSantis signs bill that expands services and funding for students with autism
The measure, a priority of Senate President Ben Albritton, is intended to improve early intervention, school readiness, educational opportunities and workforce training.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a bipartisan measure that would expand services and funding opportunities for Florida students with autism.
It was among a handful of health-related bills signed by the governor this past week.
The measure (SB 112) is intended to improve early intervention, school readiness, educational opportunities and workforce training for students with autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.
Specifics of the law include:
- Students with disabilities up to age 4 can stay in Early Steps, an intervention program. Beforehand, it ended at age 3.
- Provides startup grants for the development of charter schools for students with autism and funds summer programs and camp.
- Creates a free “microcredential” autism program for teachers and child care personnel.
- Requires the Center for Autism and Neurodevelopment at the University of Florida to act as a statewide hub for autism research, grants and services.
- Expands the Cinotti Health Care Screening and Services Grant Program to allow free screenings for autism at any age.
The legislation, which passed with unanimous votes in the House and Senate, carries an annual cost of nearly $756,000 and authorizes the hiring of six full-time positions.
It was a priority measure for Senate President Ben Albritton, who thanked the governor in a prepared statement.
“With this bill, Florida is offering new support from all angles, coordinating research and training, expanding early detection, and increasing education opportunities and other treatment that will help families navigate a diagnosis of autism,” Albritton, R-Wauchula, said.
“As always, parents are in control and equipped to make the best decisions to help children reach their full potential.”
The state education commissioner must review autism-related training programs and report findings to the Legislature.
Other health-related measures signed into law this week:
- Medical debt (HB 547): Provides an exception to the requirement that hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers provide 30 days’ notice to consumers before selling their debt.
- Children’s medical services (SB 1490): Transfers operation of the Children’s Medical Services Managed Care Plan from the Department of Health to the Agency for Health Care Administration. Also requires the plan to conduct clinical eligibility screening for certain youth with special needs.
- Paramedics (HB 519): Allows certain health care practitioners to authorize certified paramedics, under their direction and supervision, to administer a controlled substance during an emergency.