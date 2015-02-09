Health Choices Struggles With Enrollment

The state-run health insurance marketplace Florida Health Choices has enrolled just 66 people despite spending $75,000 on outreach efforts, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Part of the challenge, according to CEO Rose Naff, is that the federal exchange and Health Choices are both calling themselves “The Health Insurance Marketplace.’’ Naff is so irked by the use of the phrase that she sent out letters to nonprofits across the state working to enroll Floridians on HealthCare.gov, warning them they’re infringing on Health Choice’s trademark, the Miami Herald reports.

Florida Health Choices was created in 2008 by now-U.S. Sen Marco Rubio, and has received $2.4 million in state funding, according to the Post. In January 2015, it started selling plans that are compliant with the Affordable Care Act.

More than 1.3 million Floridians have enrolled on HealthCare.gov, which is the only place where consumers can enroll and get tax credits to help cover the cost of monthly premiums.