-
MCNA Dental, a managed-care company that was recently awarded a five-year Medicaid contract, has hired former Florida Healthy Kids Corp. director Rose…
-
The state-run health insurance marketplace Florida Health Choices has enrolled just 66 people despite spending $75,000 on outreach efforts, the Palm Beach…
-
Florida Health Choices will start selling health plans that are compliant with the Affordable Care Act the week of Dec. 15, Christine Jordan Sexton of…
-
Florida’s health insurance marketplace debuted earlier this year but so far, less than forty people have signed up. Now the board that runs the program...
-
After several delays, the troubled Florida Health Choices program on Tuesday launched a website selling niche health products, ones which are separate…
-
The troubled Florida Health Choices program has again delayed launching an insurance exchange separate from the Affordable Care Act marketplace.CEO Rose…