Florida’s state-based insurance exchange is gearing up for open enrollment later this year. Florida Health Choices is reaching out to professionals...
Florida's small-business marketplace is in for major changes under the Senate's Medicaid expansion proposal. After a slow start getting up and running,...
The state-run health insurance marketplace Florida Health Choices has enrolled just 66 people despite spending $75,000 on outreach efforts, the Palm Beach…
Florida Health Choices will start selling health plans that are compliant with the Affordable Care Act the week of Dec. 15, Christine Jordan Sexton of…
Florida’s health insurance marketplace debuted earlier this year but so far, less than forty people have signed up. Now the board that runs the program...
Just 30 uninsured Floridians have signed up for policies on a 6-month-old health, state-backed insurance website, according to the Times/Herald…
House Speaker Will Weatherford has become the blocker-in-chief of Medicaid expansion in Florida, appearing before cheering crowds of Koch Brothers…
After several delays, the troubled Florida Health Choices program on Tuesday launched a website selling niche health products, ones which are separate…
The troubled Florida Health Choices program has again delayed launching an insurance exchange separate from the Affordable Care Act marketplace.CEO Rose…
Florida’s answer to the Affordable Care Act, a mini-health-exchange that will sell discount cards and other products to “fill benefit gaps,” says it will…