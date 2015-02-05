Florida HealthCare.gov Tally Tops 1.3M

More than 1.3 million Floridians have signed up for health insurance through the federal marketplace so far under the Affordable Care Act.

Federal health officials said Wednesday that about 57 percent are part of the nearly 1 million who are re-enrolling and 43 percent selected a plan for the first time. About 32 percent were under the age of 35.

The second enrollment period started in November and ends Feb. 15. Consumers can sign up in person, call the government hotline or go online. Those who don't sign up during that time may have to wait until next year.

Federal health officials also noted that 93 percent of Florida consumers have been eligible for financial assistance.

Florida has one of the highest uninsured rates in the country and is leading the way in enrollment among the states using HealthCare.gov.