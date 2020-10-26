-
Six years after promising a plan to “repeal and replace” the federal health law, House Republicans are finally ready to deliver.The 37-page white paper,…
-
One of the missions of the 2010 federal health law is to slow the soaring cost of health care. A key strategy for Medicare is encouraging doctors,…
-
Repealing the federal health law would add an additional 19 million to the ranks of the uninsured in 2016 and increase the federal deficit over the next…
-
Several million Americans hit with new federal fines for going without health insurance are getting a second chance to sign up, and that could ease the…
-
The deadline to buy health insurance coverage for 2015 has come and gone. But some people without insurance are just finding out now that they have to pay…
-
The state-run health insurance marketplace Florida Health Choices has enrolled just 66 people despite spending $75,000 on outreach efforts, the Palm Beach…
-
A ZIP code in Hialeah has had more people enroll in a health plan on HealthCare.gov than any other place in the country using the federal exchange, the…
-
More than 1 million people selected a health plan during the fourth week of the health law’s open enrollment and nearly 2.5 million have done so since it…
-
It's the second year of enrollment for health insurance plans under the federal health law on HealthCare.gov, the website that Floridians, and people in...
-
The average monthly premiums for Affordable Care Act "silver plans" increased by double digits in most Florida counties for 2015, according to an…