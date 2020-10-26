-
The pace of enrollment in Affordable Care Act plans was slower than in past years. About 8.5 million people enrolled in health plans for 2019 through the federal HealthCare.gov.
-
Signups for health insurance through the federal marketplaces are down as the open enrollment period comes to an end. But more than half a million…
-
The Trump administration is spending $10 million this year on health care navigators — down from $63 million in 2016. Nationwide, workers are scrambling to apprise people of insurance options.
-
Open enrollment for health insurance plans in the Affordable Care Act marketplace for 2019 coverage started Thursday and consumers will have less help...
-
Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained incorrect enrollment dates for the Affordable Care Act. The error has been corrected. The…
-
Overall enrollment in Florida’s commercial health-insurance market in 2017 dipped by more than 96,000 people, or 2.55 percent, from the previous year, a…
-
More than 700,000 Floridians selected or were automatically re-enrolled in Obamacare plans during the final week of regular enrollment, bringing the…
-
Floridians have until December 31st to sign up for a health insurance plan through Obamacare, thanks to Hurricane Irma.But to take advantage of the…
-
With enrollment funding tight, health plan navigators and assisters are getting creative about getting the word out and signing people up for Affordable Care Act plans.
-
Nearly 500,000 Floridians signed up for an Affordable Care Act plan in the first three weeks of enrollment.The data, released by the Centers for Medicare…