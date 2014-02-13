In Miami, Biden Touts ACA

On his way to a fundraiser for congressional candidate Alex Sink, Vice President Joe Biden met with regular folks at a popular Miami drugstore-diner on Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald.

Among those who joined Biden at a table in Allen’s drugstore and S&S diner were Annie Neasman, RN, president of the Jessie Trice Community Health Center, and Karen Egozi, president of the Epilepsy Foundation.



The Trice center has deployed teams of application counselors to get the sea of uninsured in Miami-Dade enrolled in a health plan, and the Epilepsy Foundation won a federal grant to support sign-up efforts in Dade and Monroe counties.



Others in the group were a nurse, a teenager with Crohn’s disease and certified application counselor Randell Perry, from the Trice Center.

The vice president asked the women to tell him what they thought was working and what wasn’t within the state’s current health insurance system, the Herald reports.



Biden brought up the fact that if Florida’s Legislature hadn’t declined the Medicaid-expansion funds offered by the federal government under the Affordable Care Act, another 880,000 uninsured residents of Florida could get coverage -- those under the poverty level.