-
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $140.5 million in health care spending from the state’s new budget Monday as he brought the spending plan in line with…
-
More than 2.6 million people in Florida lacked health insurance at some point in 2017, according to data released Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.That…
-
Managed care organizations that want to challenge the award of upward of $90 billion in Medicaid contracts to nine health plans across the state have…
-
A push by the Florida Legislature and Gov. Rick Scott to trim nearly $100 million from the state’s main safety-net health care program for the poor is…
-
State Medicaid officials are soliciting physicians to share their experiences with Medicaid managed-care plans by Nov. 20.The Agency for Health Care…
-
Florida Medicaid officials are working to start a new dental program that is distinct from the statewide Medicaid managed-care system by March 1, 2019.To…
-
In the spring and summer of 2015, the state switched more than 13,000 children out of Children's Medical Services, a part of Florida Medicaid, according…
-
When Florida lawmakers new and old arrive for the annual lawmaking session they’ll be faced with a $25 billion issue: Medicaid. The state’s health...
-
Seven years after a U.S. senator cited him as a national example of aberrant practices, the onetime top prescriber of antipsychotic drugs in Florida’s…
-
After a court fight that lasted more than a decade, the state and groups representing pediatricians and dentists have settled a class-action lawsuit about…