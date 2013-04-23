Capitol: Guns, Nursing Homes, More

A Senate panel approved a measure that would block some people who have voluntarily gotten mental health treatment from purchasing a firearm, the News Service of Florida reports. The bill will go to the Senate floor for a vote next.

Also headed to the Senate floor is a measure that will loosen regulations on nursing homes and make it harder to sue owners of facilities, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The House and Senate have agreed to spend $36.3 million next year for the state Agency for Persons with Disabilities to move about 750 disabled people off a waitlist of 22,000, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. The money will pay for home and community-based services.