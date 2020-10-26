-
The state Department of Health is testing 244 residents and 800 staff members of a Northwest Florida facility for people with developmental and…
While House Speaker Jose Oliva is using health care as a bargaining chip to end the 2020 legislative session, Senate Republican leaders have their own…
Florida is testing the health of more than 200 residents of a state-managed institution for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, after…
A legislative proposal to overhaul a program that helps Floridians with developmental and intellectual disabilities was released Thursday --- and is…
The membership of a statewide Medicaid advisory committee has been reshaped and now includes a representative from the state Agency for Persons with…
A union that represents rank-and-file state employees is calling for an investigation into working conditions at two state-owned facilities in Northwest…
Lawmakers are working on changes to a two-year-old law that extended foster care in Florida from ages 18 to 21 and sought to give kids more time to…
A Lake County home where a severely disabled teen died after 10 days of fever and illness has been the source of 148 neglect or abuse claims since 2001,…
About 1,200 Floridians with critical needs will be getting enrollment letters from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities in the next two weeks.Those…
A Marion County woman accused of defrauding Medicaid said in an affidavit she was caught up in living well and "got greedy," the Ocala Star-Banner…