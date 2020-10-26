-
This week on Florida Matters we talk about what communities are doing to keep from releasing sewage and other contaminants into our local waterways....
A $3 million grant program for local governments to clean toxic algae blooms in the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries has been started by the Florida…
There’s a new draft plan for more water storage north of Lake Okeechobee.It comes as harmful algae blooms spread across the state’s largest lake and into…
In a memo released to state environmental officials and county health department offices on Thursday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection...
Citizen scientists in Port St. Lucie found microplastics in their major waterways. But even St. Lucie County’s Community Outreach Manager Sandra Bogan…
Researchers in Florida received funding from the federal government to restore seagrasses in the Gulf of Mexico. The goal is to protect about 30 acres...
David Williams and Alex Massie sat side by side at W.P. Franklin Lock along the Caloosahatchee River, waiting for something to nibble at their fishing...
New research shows plastic pollution is widespread in Florida’s coastal waters.The University of Florida study is the first looking at the distribution of…
Back in November, voters overwhelmingly passed Amendment One, which sets aside millions of dollars for land and water conservation. This week on Florida...
