The White House's new suicide prevention plan for veterans includes restricting access to guns. It's politically charged, but experts say it's the most obvious way to help.
Floridians looking to get their concealed weapons license can apply starting Monday. Online applications had been suspended since March 20.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a proposed constitutional amendment seeking to ban the possession of assault-style weapons does not meet...
Sheltering in place isn't new for children who live in neighborhoods plagued by gun violence, and shootings haven't eased during the pandemic. St. Louis families improvise to keep kids safe.
A federal judge has refused to dismiss the National Rifle Association’s challenge to a 2018 state law that blocked people under age 21 from buying…
Pointing to a “hierarchical relationship” with local governments, the state has asked an appeals court to uphold a 2011 law that has threatened tough…
Legislation allowing medical personnel to carry guns when they are involved in tactical law enforcement duties was passed by the Florida House.The vote…
In a move that could refuel a long-running debate, a House Republican on Thursday proposed a measure that would allow people with concealed-weapons…
Bodies. Chaos. The smell of gunpowder and blood. A deputy wandering aimlessly, muttering to himself.Officers who arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High…
Lawmakers and gun rights advocates are squabbling over who should have control of Florida’s concealed weapons permits. Internal reports from the...