Florida Legislature

As Florida battles the coronavirus pandemic, the effort has exposed an inconvenient truth that the state’s public health infrastructure has been whittled…
In a month or so, all 160 members of the Legislature are scheduled to return to Tallahassee, despite predictions that the COVID-19 pandemic could be worse than it is now. Some lawmakers say they're confident everything will be fine while others—especially those who've had the coronavirus—want to make sure safety is the top priority.
Florida’s state leaders are at odds over how cases and deaths from the pandemic are being tracked. It comes as medical experts predict a fall surge of COVID-19 cases.
The Florida Senate is bringing in a team from Tampa General Hospital to help determine how to safely hold committee meetings and the 2021 legislative…
Other states have taken similar action to help those who are transitioning out of state custody during the health crisis.
State tax revenues continued to take a hit in June as Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded economic-recovery efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new report…
State Rep. Randy Fine has coronavirus. The Brevard County Republican tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife, Wendy, and sons Jacob and David.
Florida Senate Democrats want to scale back economic-reopening efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as Gov. Ron DeSantis maintains his approach…
A push to expand the role Florida pharmacists play in delivering health care - deemed a growing necessity due to the coronavirus pandemic - is running…