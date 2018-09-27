Autopsy Reveals New Details Of Parking Dispute Shooting

A medical examiner says a man killed in a shooting that reignited the debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law appears to have turned away from the shooter after he drew his gun.

The Tampa Bay Times quotes Dr. Stephen Nelson as saying Markeis McGlockton's autopsy is consistent with surveillance video showing McGlockton turning after Michael Drejka pulled his weapon.

Drejka was charged with manslaughter and is awaiting trial. He claims the shooting was self-defense.

The autopsy was conducted by the Pinellas County medical examiner. The Times asked Nelson to review the report, which concluded the bullet entered McGlockton's body at an angle and tore through his heart and both lungs.

The newspaper says Nelson is a medical examiner for the office serving Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties.

