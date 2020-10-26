-
A Pinellas County manslaughter trial starting Monday could shape how courts - and state residents - understand Florida's Stand Your Ground law.
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments March 6 in a dispute about whether a controversial 2017 change to the state’s “stand your ground”…
A trial date has been set in the case of a white man accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a parking lot dispute near Clearwater. The…
Siding with a Broward County sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot a man, the Florida Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled that law-enforcement…
Attorney General Pam Bondi is seeking to block Miami-Dade County’s top prosecutor from getting involved in a Florida Supreme Court case and supporting…
A medical examiner says a man killed in a shooting that reignited the debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law appears to have turned away from the…
Florida authorities on Monday released hundreds of new pages in the case of a white man accused of fatally shooting a black man in a parking lot dispute…
An Uber driver in Florida claimed self-defense after he fatally shot a man who trailed his car and tried run him off the road, authorities said…
In a case stemming from a fatal shooting in Broward County, the Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday waded into a debate about whether police officers should…
A criminal case can move forward against a fired Florida police officer accused of unlawfully killing a stranded black motorist.A three-judge state…