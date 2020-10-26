-
Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard says he’s expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend, as more people choose to vacation close to home. Hibbard says hotels on...
A trial date has been set in the case of a white man accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man in a parking lot dispute near Clearwater. The…
A medical examiner says a man killed in a shooting that reignited the debate over Florida's "stand your ground" law appears to have turned away from the…
Florida authorities on Monday released hundreds of new pages in the case of a white man accused of fatally shooting a black man in a parking lot dispute…
The Florida man accused in the shooting death of an unarmed man in a store parking lot apologized to the victim's family during a jailhouse interview, but…
There has been an arrest in the Clearwater 'stand your ground' case. The State Attorney's office is charging Micheal Drejka with manslaughter in the...
Florida Democratic lawmakers have failed to force the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state's contentious "stand your ground…
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is firing back at the Reverend Al Sharpton for speaking out against Florida's Stand Your Ground law.
Florida Democratic legislators are using an obscure state law to try to force the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state's contentious…
Florida’s Legislative Black Caucus intends to file legislation for the 2019 session to readdress the state's “stand your ground” self-defense law after…