The nursing home industry lobbied for the measure, which drew opposition from the senior advocacy group AARP Florida and other critics who contended it would reduce care for residents.
Coronavirus
In Florida, 975 people were hospitalized with COVID, down from 2,418 a month earlier, according to data released Monday. Also, 101 COVID patients were in intensive care, compared with 1,319 on Feb. 1.
Federal health officials are convening with outside advisers April 6 to talk about a vaccine plan, whether that's another booster in the fall, an omicron shot or one that targets more than one strain.
Latest From NPR Health
More From Health News Florida
It appears likely passage of the COVID-19 bill would slip at least until Congress returns after a two-week recess.
The Trump’ administration approved a rule in 2020 to help clear the way, but groups including the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America launched a legal challenge that remains unresolved.
Among the other measures awaiting the governor's pen was a proposal that would broaden doctors’ ability to prescribe controlled substances through telemedicine.
Experts say doctors and patients alike should consider the importance of safe-sex education and testing for the virus among older people.
Rep. Randy Fine says his bill would prohibit anyone under 18 from medically transitioning through the use of drugs or gender-affirmation surgery.
NPR Top Stories
While standard solar panels can provide electricity during the day, this device can be a "continuous renewable power source" during the day and at night.
Confronted with the mess she's made at her startup Theranos, Holmes simply runs at the end of the Hulu show.
When sworn in this summer, Brown will be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. With three Republican senators saying they'll vote for her, Democrats appear to have enough votes for confirmation.
