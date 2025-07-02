© 2022 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
COVID-19
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Appeal filed after judge rules for USF in class-action suit over fees during campus COVID closures

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published July 2, 2025 at 10:55 PM EDT
University of South Florida
ValerieMarie Moore filed a notice of appealing a June 3 ruling to the 2nd District Court of Appeal. The case is one of numerous similar lawsuits filed in Florida and other states seeking refunds for students.

The named plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit has appealed after a Hillsborough County circuit judge rejected arguments that the University of South Florida should refund money to students because services were not available during a COVID-19 campus shutdown in 2020.

Attorneys for plaintiff ValerieMarie Moore filed a notice Saturday of appealing Judge Darren Farfante's June 3 ruling to the 2nd District Court of Appeal.

The case is one of numerous similar lawsuits filed in Florida and other states seeking refunds for students.

The Florida lawsuits have centered on fees that students paid for services such as transportation and athletics, not tuition.

Farfante ruled that the USF Board of Trustees, the defendant in the case, was entitled to sovereign immunity, a concept that generally shields government agencies from liability. He wrote that it had not been shown that USF policies and regulations "contain any language obligating USF to provide any specific in-person or on-campus services at any specific time."

The Florida Supreme Court is considering a similar case involving the University of Florida.

