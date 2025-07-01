DeSantis signs budget that includes more than $1.16 billion for health care initiatives

With the clock ticking on Tuesday’s start of the fiscal year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the state's 2026-26 budget totaling $117 billion on Monday.

The finalized spending plan includes more than $1.16 billion for health care initiatives that support mental health and addiction services, cancer research, maternal and child health, elder care, and veterans’ services.

The deadline signing was a product of the Republican-led Legislature passing the budget June 16 after disagreements over spending and tax cuts extended the session, which was scheduled to end May 2.

“I think what you see in the budget is an example of a very fiscally responsible state,” DeSantis said Monday at a signing event in The Villages.

The wide-ranging health investments include:

$350.5 million for mental health and substance abuse services , with continued funding for the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network and resources from the national opioid settlement to expand addiction treatment and prevention.

for , with continued funding for the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) Network and resources from the national opioid settlement to expand addiction treatment and prevention. $452.9 million for cancer research and innovation , including $127.5 million for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program and $30 million in new funding for pediatric-focused projects through the Cancer Connect Collaborative.

for , including $127.5 million for the Casey DeSantis Cancer Research Program and $30 million in new funding for pediatric-focused projects through the Cancer Connect Collaborative. $132 million to support mothers, children, and the child welfare system , targeting foster care, obstetric services, school health, and early developmental support for babies and toddlers.

to support , targeting foster care, obstetric services, school health, and early developmental support for babies and toddlers. $200.3 million for senior services , including home care and Alzheimer’s support, helping more Floridians age in place.

for , including home care and Alzheimer’s support, helping more Floridians age in place. $23.8 million for veterans’ care, including dental grants, nursing home improvements, and job training programs.

The budget doesn’t include nearly $1 billion in line-item vetoes.