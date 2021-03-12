Coronavirus Postcards

-
"We've already had over 200,000 deaths. I feel like we can't risk having anymore."
"It's interesting because obviously since I had it, I'm less at risk, but I feel like I've been more concerned about it, especially for my wife, or my family or my kids getting it."
"I definitely feel like, while I've had this amazing life, actually, there's a lot more to be had. And I plan to pursue that to the fullest extent, absolutely chase the bucket list."
"When you say things like, ‘It's just like the flu,’ or you know, ‘Mortality rate is not that bad,’ you are telling people like me that – I'm going to have to deal with some of this for the rest of my life – you're telling people like me that it's okay, it doesn’t matter."
"It made me very angry at the dichotomy between the wealthy and the not-so-wealthy."
"It was difficult, especially when patients didn't make it. It was very difficult personally, because of my survival."
