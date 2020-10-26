-
Slammed with a surge of COVID patients, Miami’s Jackson Health System announced on Tuesday it would be limiting non-emergency surgeries starting next...
Kathy Burgos has a dozen blue bags hanging from her arm as she walks the hot streets of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. She’s on a march with other...
Going to the beach and seeing parades for the Fourth of July won’t be an option in Miami-Dade County, as Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be signing an order...
People experiencing homelessness in Miami now have access to a new bathroom after the city opened on Wednesday its first permanent toilet in Downtown.
Having just closed the case on a police shooting that occurred more than eight years ago, Miami's top prosecutor said her office takes "far too long" to…
A Miami-area beach has been shut down by Florida officials after levels of bacteria from animal intestines were too high.The Miami Herald…
A Miami-Dade low-income advocacy group is trying to expand sexual education for students in the county's schools. The Miami Worker's Center launched a...
With the addition of five more cases Monday, Florida's total number of diagnoses of the mosquito-borne Zika virus topped 1,100, according to information…
Ten owners of assisted-living facilities in Miami-Dade County have been indicted on charges that they received kickbacks for referring residents to a…
State health officials said Tuesday six more cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus have been found in Florida, with two involving people getting infected…