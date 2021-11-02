Miami-Dade school district relaxes mask policy for middle and high school students

Parents of Miami-Dade County public high school and middle school students can opt their children out of the district’s mask mandate.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement at a press conference in downtown Miami on Monday afternoon. It is effective immediately.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are not subject to the change, but they could be within weeks if COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet in South Florida, Carvalho said.

Miami-Dade joins Broward and Orange counties, which recently relaxed mask policies.

Read more at WLRN news partner the Miami Herald.

