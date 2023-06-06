Alex Harris
A new study from researchers with the University of Miami, FIU and others found that many parts of the county could get an average of 6 degrees hotter than the official reading.
Mosquito season has officially arrived in Florida, although many would argue it never left. That perception may soon become reality, according to new...
Waiting to address climate change could cost taxpayers in coastal cities — particularly in highly vulnerable Florida — in a way that not even the most...
One of Florida’s most prolific Democratic donors, a bourbon-swilling, salty-tongued lawyer with his own slogan and medical marijuana as his pet cause,...