© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Protesters ask Florida lawmaker to withdraw his bill banning nearly all abortions

Health News Florida | By Verónica Zaragovia
Published January 23, 2024 at 7:55 AM EST
State Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, filed the bill, which is still in committee as of Jan. 23, 2024. .
Meredith Geddings
/
Florida House of Representatives
State Rep. David Borrero, R-Sweetwater, filed the bill, which is still in committee as of Jan. 23, 2024. .

State Rep. David Borrero's measure, currently sitting in the Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee, includes an exception for if the mother’s life is at risk and addresses authorization by a minor.

A group of abortion-rights supporters gathered Monday outside the Doral office of Republican state Rep. David Borrero, of Sweetwater.

They came to protest against a bill (HB 1519) Borrero filed this legislative session that would ban nearly all abortions — with the only exception being if the mother’s life is at risk.

The voting rights advocacy group Florida Rising led the protest. People like Ruth Moreno who demonstrated said lawmakers’ priorities should center on improving constituents’ day-to-day lives. She cited other issues like affordable housing.

"This is not one of them," Moreno said. "We know millions of women across the state of Florida are in support of choice and access to health care. My body, my choice. My body my choice."

There has been no action on the bill since it was referred to the House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee on Jan. 13.

According to a bill summary, the measure prohibits "purposely performing or attempting to perform abortion," provides exceptions and "penalties," and revises requirements for courts to issue orders authorizing a minor to consent to an abortion.

Currently, Florida bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The state’s Supreme Court will consider a ballot initiative next month that would let voters decide if abortions should be legal through viability. That’s usually around 24 weeks.

Tags
Health News Florida Abortion2024 Florida LegislatureprotestMiami-Dade County
Verónica Zaragovia
Verónica Zaragovia was born in Cali, Colombia, and grew up in South Florida. She’s been a lifelong WLRN listener and is proud to cover health care for the station. Verónica has a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master's degree in journalism. For many years, Veronica lived out of a suitcase (or two) in New York City, Tel Aviv, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, D.C., San Antonio and Austin, where she worked as the statehouse and health care reporter with NPR member station KUT.
See stories by Verónica Zaragovia
Related Content