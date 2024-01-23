Protesters ask Florida lawmaker to withdraw his bill banning nearly all abortions

A group of abortion-rights supporters gathered Monday outside the Doral office of Republican state Rep. David Borrero, of Sweetwater.

They came to protest against a bill (HB 1519) Borrero filed this legislative session that would ban nearly all abortions — with the only exception being if the mother’s life is at risk.

The voting rights advocacy group Florida Rising led the protest. People like Ruth Moreno who demonstrated said lawmakers’ priorities should center on improving constituents’ day-to-day lives. She cited other issues like affordable housing.

"This is not one of them," Moreno said. "We know millions of women across the state of Florida are in support of choice and access to health care. My body, my choice. My body my choice."

There has been no action on the bill since it was referred to the House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee on Jan. 13.

According to a bill summary, the measure prohibits "purposely performing or attempting to perform abortion," provides exceptions and "penalties," and revises requirements for courts to issue orders authorizing a minor to consent to an abortion.

Currently, Florida bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The state’s Supreme Court will consider a ballot initiative next month that would let voters decide if abortions should be legal through viability. That’s usually around 24 weeks.