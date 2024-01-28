Hialeah clinic will pay $10,000 fine for violating abortion waiting period law.

A Miami-Dade County clinic will pay a $10,000 fine as part of a settlement with the state over allegations that the clinic did not properly comply with a law requiring information to be provided to women at least 24 hours before abortions.

The settlement between A Hialeah Women Center and the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration was posted Wednesday on the state Division of Administrative Hearings website.

The state had initially sought to impose a $40,000 fine.

The agency conducted a survey at the clinic in May 2022 and alleged that the clinic could not document that it had provided required information to 40 women before abortions. The clinic filed an administrative challenge to the allegations.

The agency in 2022 filed a series of complaints against clinics alleging they had not properly complied with a 24-hour waiting period law. After years of battles about the constitutionality of the law, a Leon County circuit judge upheld the waiting-period requirement in April 2022.

