Miami-Dade: Unvaccinated County Workers Must Get COVID Tests

Miami-Dade County will soon require weekly COVID-19 testing for all of its 29,000 employees unless they show proof of vaccination.

The policy takes effect Aug. 16 amid a surge of infections from the delta variant. Florida’s burden of new coronavirus cases has grown 10 times in the last six weeks alone.

Mayor Daniella Levina Cava says employees can opt out if they get their shots.

The county also has a new special adviser for its COVID response. Cava hired Jared Moskowitz, who oversaw Florida’s pandemic response as director of the state’s Division of Emergency Management, until he stepped down in the spring.

