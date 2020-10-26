-
An infectious disease specialist is warning that as Florida pulls back on business and capacity restrictions, more people are likely to die of the...
-
African Americans are 2.4 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white people, while Hispanic, Latinx, and indigenous groups are 1.5 more likely to...
-
With flu season rapidly approaching, medical professionals are warning of potentially high hospitalizations and deaths if precautions aren’t taken, when...
-
Plans are in the works at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to be able to substantially reduce the time patients spend in the hospital.
-
Mayo Clinic confirmed Friday night that it is beginning furloughs and pay cuts for some staff members beginning at the end of the month, the result of...
-
The Mayo Clinic announced it will begin testing its own patients who meet the CDC criteria.
-
Jacksonville’s reputation as one of the world’s cancer treatment destinations is continuing to grow with word that Mayo Clinic and Hitachi will build...
-
Mayo Clinic doctors are casting doubt on one possible cause of vaping-associated lung injuries: inhaling lipids, or fats. Doctors examined the lung…
-
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Mayo Clinic's new positron emission tomography radiochemistry facility in Jacksonville, a...
-
Thursday marks the grand opening of Mayo Clinic’s new Discovery and Innovation Building, home to a pioneering technology that will increase the number...