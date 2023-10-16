A closer look at health care diversity and a nonprofit that wants to improve it

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, we speak with individuals committed to tearing down barriers in health care through representation.

First, clinical trials depend on brave patients, including those who are frequently underrepresented in health care and underprivileged.

Guests:



Ana Aragon , a journalist and medical student at Mayo medical school.

, a journalist and medical student at Mayo medical school. Dr. Aaron Mangold , a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona

, a dermatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona Dr. Chanita Hughes-Halbert, associate director for cancer equity at the University of Southern California Norris Comprehensive Cancer Cente and a nationally recognized leader in cancer prevention and minority health research.

Afterward, the health care industry is increasingly recognizing that a diverse workforce improves outcomes for a variety of chronic illnesses.

Arizona-based ElevateMeD is a nonprofit committed to “closing the gap of financial inequity in medical education” and “empowering the next generation of physician leaders.”

Guests:

Dr. Alyx Porter , neurooncologist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona and co-founder of ElevateMeD

, neurooncologist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona and co-founder of ElevateMeD Abigail Solorio, family medicine resident at Georgetown University and medical student at the University of Arizona

Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven is the host.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.