Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy.

Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025.

The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell of the building on the Mayo Clinic Florida campus at 4500 San Pablo Road.

Click here to read the rest of this story at WJCT News partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.