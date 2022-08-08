© 2020 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF Logo

X
Health News Florida

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building

WJCT News | By Karen Brune Mathis - Jacksonville Daily Record
Published August 8, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT
An illustration shows the integrated oncology building that the Mayo Clinic plans at 4500 San Pablo Road in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
An illustration shows the integrated oncology building that the Mayo Clinic plans at 4500 San Pablo Road in Jacksonville.

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville. Construction will follow, with completion in early 2025.

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy.

Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025.

The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell of the building on the Mayo Clinic Florida campus at 4500 San Pablo Road.

Click here to read the rest of this story at WJCT News partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News Florida Mayo ClinicMayo Clinic Jacksonville
Karen Brune Mathis - Jacksonville Daily Record
Related Content