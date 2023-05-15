Discussion: Mayo experts help us remove the stigma and mystery of menopause

Menopause is a natural biological process that all women go through as they age, but it can be a difficult and uncomfortable transition.

And while it is often associated with hot flashes and mood swings, there's a lot more to menopause than meets the eye.

Did you know it can also increase a woman's risk for heart disease, osteoporosis and other health conditions.

There's so much ongoing research - and even treatment options. Yet, the condition is shrouded in mystery and stigma.

On this episode of What's Health Got to Do With It? we demystified menopause.

The panel features:

Dr. Jewel Kling, professor of medicine and chair of the Division of Women's Health Internal Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona; assistant director of the Women's Health Center and associate chair of equity, inclusion and diversity for the Department of Medicine.

Dr. Denise M. Millstine, women's health and integrative medicine internist at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale; editor of the women’s health blog of Mayo Clinic Press and host of the Read, Talk, Grow podcast.



What's Health Got to Do with It? is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2023 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.