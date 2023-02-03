© 2022 Health News Florida



Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville announces plans to expand campus

WJCT News | By Karen Brune Mathis - Jacksonville Daily Record
Published February 3, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST
Mayo Clinic's master development plan shows the 210 acres Mayo wants to add to the northwest.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic's master development plan shows the 210 acres wants to add to the northwest of its campus in west Jacksonville.

The donated property will allow Mayo Clinic to grow across 602 acres over several decades.

Mayo Clinic in Florida is adding a 210-acre north campus to its property in west Jacksonville.

The donated property will allow Mayo Clinic to grow across 602 acres over several decades.

A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for development at its main campus at 4500 San Pablo Road S.

Read the rest of this story at the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.
