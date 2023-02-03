Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville announces plans to expand campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida is adding a 210-acre north campus to its property in west Jacksonville.

The donated property will allow Mayo Clinic to grow across 602 acres over several decades.

A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for development at its main campus at 4500 San Pablo Road S.

