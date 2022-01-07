Family sues Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to allow ivermectin for dying COVID patient

Daniel Pisano was given a 5 percent chance of survival after being taken to the intensive care unit at Mayo Clinic on Dec. 18. The 71-year-old man from Jacksonville was put on a ventilator as he fought COVID-19.

His family is now suing the hospital on his behalf to allow Dr. Ed Balbona to use ivermectin treatments for COVID-19. Balbona is a doctor of internal medicine at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, according to the hospital's website.

Circuit Court Judge Marianne Aho last week denied an emergency petition filed by Pisano's family to allow the treatment.

