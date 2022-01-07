© 2020 Health News Florida



WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Family sues Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to allow ivermectin for dying COVID patient

WJCT News | By Katherine Lewin - Florida Times-Union
Published January 7, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST
A box and container of ivermectin
AP
People have filed lawsuits around the country to force hospitals to give ivermectin to COVID patients.

A judge denied an emergency petition filed by the family of COVID patient Daniel Pisano to allow the unproven treatment.

Daniel Pisano was given a 5 percent chance of survival after being taken to the intensive care unit at Mayo Clinic on Dec. 18. The 71-year-old man from Jacksonville was put on a ventilator as he fought COVID-19.

His family is now suing the hospital on his behalf to allow Dr. Ed Balbona to use ivermectin treatments for COVID-19. Balbona is a doctor of internal medicine at Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, according to the hospital's website.

Circuit Court Judge Marianne Aho last week denied an emergency petition filed by Pisano's family to allow the treatment.

Read the rest of this story at WJCT News partner The Florida Times-Union.

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

