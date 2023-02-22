Discussions on microbiomes and cancer, and helping people without health insurance

The microbiome is a collection of microbes – such as bacteria, viruses and fungi – that live on and inside us.

We’re just beginning to understand how these organisms – good and bad – contribute to health and wellness, and whether assessing and manipulating them can lead to new ways to diagnose and treat diseases.

Someone investigating the microbiome and its connection to cancer is Marina Walther-Antonio, a microbiome researcher in Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine in Minnesota.

She discusses her research on this episode of “What’s Health Got to Do With It.”

Also on the program, a look at a Jax Care Connect, an agency helping people without health insurance. The guest is Jenny O’Donnell, project administrator with the agency.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

