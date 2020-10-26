-
For the second time this year, an administrative law judge Wednesday called for the rejection of a proposed pediatric heart-transplant program that would…
-
It was a medical miracle: Surgery that made it possible for babies born with heart defects to live to adulthood. But for some, those mended hearts start to falter decades later.
-
A proposal to build a fifth pediatric heart transplant center in Florida is drawing opposition from at least two of the existing programs.Critics of the…
-
Florida Hospital Medical Center did the most heart transplants in 2016 in the southeastern United States.Titusville resident Kevin Grady became the 100th…
-
After getting turned down by the state Agency for Health Care Administration, Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami-Dade County is taking its proposal for…
-
To hear his dad tell it, Angus Nelson Standridge was always an active child who loved football, wrestling with his younger siblings, and playing on his…