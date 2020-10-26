-
The number of emergency room visits nationally between March 29 and April 25 decreased 42 percent compared to the previous year, but the number of visits…
-
A dad in Denver tried to do everything right when COVID-19 symptoms surfaced. But he got a surprising bill from his insurer, which had waived cost sharing for treatment of the coronavirus infection.
-
Emergency room visits have dropped by almost 50% across Florida since the pandemic began and hospital officials are warning that patients suffering from…
-
Is fear of the coronavirus causing ER avoidance? Doctors are seeing an alarming drop in cardiovascular emergency cases. They warn that delayed care can lead to brain damage or even death.
-
The Florida Hospital Association will weigh in as the state Supreme Court considers whether a hospital can be liable for treatment provided by…
-
Changes could be coming to a House proposal to alter rules in the personal-injury protection insurance system. Under an 18-page amendment to a bill (HB…
-
Broward Health Medical Center received seven patients after Wednesday’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. They were all kids.
-
It was a scenario that emergency room doctors at Jackson Memorial Hospital had discussed but never seen in person — an unconscious patient with a tattoo…
-
Florida Hospital has purchased about 100 acres along Interstate 4 in Lakeland where it plans to build a freestanding emergency room and eventually a…
-
At the only emergency department providing care in downtown Houston, staff stayed in the hospital throughout the week to care for patients. It was an emotional experience.