Lee Health says its emergency departments are at capacity and recommends alternatives

Lee Health on Wednesday said it is reaching capacity in its emergency rooms and hospitals as seasonal residents and visitors flood into Southwest Florida and the area population increases.

Lee Memorial Hospital reported having more than 1,000 visitors to its emergency rooms on Tuesday.

“When you arrive to the emergency department with a condition that is not emergent in nature, while we’re still here for you, we have to prioritize those patients who need critical care, timely care, first, because of the situation that they are in,” said Lee Health Chief Medical Officer Iahn Gondenhauser.

Lee Health stressed pursuing alternatives to emergency care. Alternatives include using the symptom tracker on Leehealth.org to see where best to get treatment. Lee Telehealth is available 24/7 on smartphone or computer. DispatchHealth, which provides in-home urgent care, is another option.

